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TMC councillor found hanging at home in Kolkata, probe underway

Police said that prima facie it looked like a case of death by suicide, although no note confirming the nature of the incident could be recovered so far.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 11:11 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 11:11 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCKolkataSuicideProbe

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