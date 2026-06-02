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TMC councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation arrested by police for 'extortion'

On Tuesday morning, a large number of people gathered outside Singh's residence, raised slogans against him and accused him of misusing his position.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 14:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalextortionKolkata Municipal Corporation

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