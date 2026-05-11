TMC cries foul as Bengal's top poll official, who oversaw SIR, appointed chief secretary; BJP defends move
Agarwal and retired IAS officer, Gupta, who was appointed as the special roll observer by the Election Commission, oversaw the roll revision exercise, which resulted in the deletion of 91 lakh people from the list of voters
Unlike Mamta Banerjee, who had subverted the bureaucracy by blatantly flouting the rules governing the IAS by superseding dozens of officers, the BJP Government of West Bengal has appointed the senior most IAS officer working in the state, Shri Manoj Agarwal, as the Chief…