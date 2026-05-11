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TMC cries foul as Bengal's top poll official, who oversaw SIR, appointed chief secretary; BJP defends move

Agarwal and retired IAS officer, Gupta, who was appointed as the special roll observer by the Election Commission, oversaw the roll revision exercise, which resulted in the deletion of 91 lakh people from the list of voters
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCSuvendu Adhikarielectoral rollsspecial intensive revision

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