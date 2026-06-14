Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

TMC crisis continues: Saayoni, Mala Roy reach Delhi ahead of rebels' meeting with Speaker

Amid the deepening turmoil, the TMC also carried out a fresh organisational reshuffle, removing Ghosh, Roy and Bandyopadhyay from key party positions.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 09:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2026, 09:41 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndia PoliticsTrinamool Congress

Follow us on :

Follow Us