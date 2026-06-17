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TMC crisis: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls on Abhishek Banerjee to present his case on June 19

Birla has decided to hear both factions before taking a decision amid the demand by 20 TMC rebel MPs to recognise them as a separate group.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:39 IST
West BengalIndiaMamata BanerjeeOm BirlaAbhishek Banerjee

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