TMC crisis: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls on Abhishek Banerjee to present his case on June 19

<p>As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> reels from an existential crisis, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called its leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/tmc-mp-abhishek-banerjees-questioning-by-cid-underway-in-inflammatory-statement-case-4041265">Abhishek Banerjee</a> for a meeting on June 19 to present his case on the split. </p><p>According to Parliamentary sources, Birla has decided to hear both factions before taking a decision amid the demand by 20 TMC rebel MPs to recognise them as a separate group after their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India. </p><p>Notably, the rebels have already met Birla whereas Mamata Banerjee's group had sought an appointment to meet him. </p>.Congress, CPI(M) step up to fill TMC vacuum in West Bengal.<p>Sources say that Birla will take a decision based on law, rules and regulations. </p><p>The rebel faction is being led by expelled TMC leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-politics-live-updates-karnataka-chief-minister-dk-shivakumar-rahul-gandhi-west-bengal-mamata-banerjee-abhishek-banerjee-bjp-tmc-congress-cjp-narendra-modi-4040947">Ritabrata Banerjee</a>, who was chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the Bengal assembly by his supporters. Last week, he even claimed that his faction is the "real TMC". </p><p>On the other hand, there were rumours that Mamata might merge with the Congress party although they were dismissed as 'baseless.'</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>