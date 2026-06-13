TMC crisis: Sudip Bandyopadhyay meets Bhupender Yadav with rebel MP Satabdi Roy

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav here along with rebel MP Satabdi Roy, as dissident TMC parliamentarians prepare to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to seek recognition as the "real TMC" parliamentary group.</p>.<p>Details of the meeting held on Saturday were not immediately known.</p>.Trader files police complaint in West Bengal's Siliguri against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee over 'unlawful remarks'.<p>The development comes amid a deepening crisis within the Mamata Banerjee-led party, with rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia claiming that 19 Lok Sabha members are backing the dissident camp.</p>.<p>If Bandyopadhyay joins them, the number of MPs in the dissident group will rise to 20.</p>.<p>A source in the rebel camp said that they want Bandyopadhyay as their leader in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>A group of dissident MPs had held a meeting at Yadav's residence earlier on Monday as well.</p>.Police search TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata residence for over 4 hours.<p>The TMC has been rocked by a rebellion by a large section of its lawmakers in the state and at the centre following its defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections.</p>.<p>The party has 28 members in the Lok Sabha, and 13 in Rajya Sabha, of whom three have resigned so far.</p>.<p>TMC leaders have accused the BJP of carrying out "Operation Lotus" aimed at engineering defections in the party. </p>