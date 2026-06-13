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TMC crisis: Sudip Bandyopadhyay meets Bhupender Yadav with rebel MP Satabdi Roy

A source in the rebel camp said that they want Bandyopadhyay as their leader in the Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 13:04 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 13:04 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCBhupender YadavSatabdi RoySudip Bandyopadhyay

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