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TMC delegation questions discrepancies in West Bengal's voter rolls and delays in supplementary list publication.
Key highlights
• Conflicting voter figures
TMC highlighted a discrepancy between voter counts published on February 28 (7,04,59,000) and March 15 (6,44,52,609), demanding transparency on inclusions and exclusions.
• Delay in supplementary rolls
TMC sought a timeline for publishing supplementary voter lists, especially for 60 lakh voters under adjudication, as nomination processes approach.
• Alleged EC non-compliance
TMC accused the Election Commission of not fully implementing Supreme Court directives during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and lacking coordination with the Calcutta High Court.
• Pending Supreme Court ruling
TMC claimed concerns over SIR were not addressed, with the Supreme Court expected to decide on the matter.
• Partial resolution promised
Election Commission officials indicated a supplementary list would be published by Friday or Saturday, with 20 lakh names resolved.
Key statistics
60 lakh
Voters under adjudication
20 lakh
Names resolved in supplementary list
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Published 18 March 2026, 04:36 IST