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TMC delegation calls on West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, raises questions over delay in supplementary roll publication

Raising concerns over conflicting voter figures, Moitra said, "On February 28, when the post-SIR electoral roll was published, the number of voters in West Bengal was stated to be over 7,04,59,000.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 04:36 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

TMC delegation calls on West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, raises questions over delay in supplementary roll publication

In one line
TMC delegation questions discrepancies in West Bengal's voter rolls and delays in supplementary list publication.
Key highlights
Conflicting voter figures
TMC highlighted a discrepancy between voter counts published on February 28 (7,04,59,000) and March 15 (6,44,52,609), demanding transparency on inclusions and exclusions.
Delay in supplementary rolls
TMC sought a timeline for publishing supplementary voter lists, especially for 60 lakh voters under adjudication, as nomination processes approach.
Alleged EC non-compliance
TMC accused the Election Commission of not fully implementing Supreme Court directives during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and lacking coordination with the Calcutta High Court.
Pending Supreme Court ruling
TMC claimed concerns over SIR were not addressed, with the Supreme Court expected to decide on the matter.
Partial resolution promised
Election Commission officials indicated a supplementary list would be published by Friday or Saturday, with 20 lakh names resolved.
Key statistics
60 lakh
Voters under adjudication
20 lakh
Names resolved in supplementary list
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 18 March 2026, 04:36 IST
India NewsWest BengalElectionsMahua Moitra

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