TMC didn't follow rules, not appropriate to call Ritabrata 'expelled' leader: Bengal Speaker

<p>New Delhi: West Bengal Speaker Rathindra Bose on Thursday defended the move to name Trinamool rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of Opposition, and that the allegation of forged signatures submitted in the letter submitted by Abhishek Banerjee is now handled by the CID in the state. </p><p>Speaking at an event where the Bengal Assembly signed an MoU with the Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry to digitise the assembly, Bengal CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> said that had it not been for the efforts of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Bengal would have had to join Bangladesh. </p><p>"It is unfortunate that the Bengal government did not feel the need to digitise the assembly proceedings. They did not have the capacity to carry out live proceedings and sometimes the proceedings could be seen on the Facebook page of the former chief minister," Adhikari said. </p>.Ritabrata had a 'chance encounter' with Suvendu Adhikari, 13 days later TMC split .<p>Bose said that he followed the rule book when it came to the decisions. “I abided by the law; I did not do anything more or less. There was some lacunae in the letter that was given to us (by Abhishek), and the next step was taken where they (Ritabrata) showed us the issues – we made our decision based on that,” Bose said. </p><p>He was speaking at an event in Parliament where the Bengal state assembly was signing a MoU to digitise the assembly proceedings under the National eVidhan Application (NeVA). Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the event virtually. </p><p>Bose also said that it was not appropriate to call Ritabrata an “expelled” TMC leader as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC </a>did not follow rules when expelling him. “They are calling him an expelled leader, but the letter they issued to expel him was not correct,” Bose said. </p><p>He added that the letter was issued without any show cause. “To expel a leader, they must issue a show cause letter, and give him some time. A leader cannot be expelled in just a day’s time. The majority of the MLAs did not agree to this expulsion,” the Speaker said. </p>.From Buddhadeb's blue-eyed boy to Mamata's bete noire: Ritabrata Banerjee’s long road from CPM to Trinamool power play.<p>As TMC states at a split, with a majority of their MLA (58) joining hands with the Ritabrata faction, making <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> and her nephew, founder and general secretary of the party powerless over the party’s official fate, Bose said that the government has sent the expulsion letter sent by Abhishek to the CID to investigate signatures. </p><p>In his letter, sent before Ritabrata’s, Abhishek had recommended Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay LoP, with Ashima Patra and Shrimati Nayana Bandopadhyay as deputy leaders, and Firhad Hakim as the chief whip. </p><p>However, the rebel faction has accused Abhishek camp of using forged or unauthorised signatures, including that of even Ritabrata’s. </p><p>“The majority is saying that Abhishek is now no longer their leader, and we will have to listen to them. We have sent the letter to the CID to investigate,” he said. </p>