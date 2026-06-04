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TMC didn't follow rules, not appropriate to call Ritabrata 'expelled' leader: Bengal Speaker

Bengal will be the 32nd state to join the system.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:09 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 16:09 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian Politics

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