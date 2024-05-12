TMC files complaint with EC against NCW chief for 'conspiring' in Sandeshkhali incidents

The TMC also said, "An interview of a woman from Sandeshkhali was shared on X platform on May 10 which reveals that Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of NCW along with members/leaders of the BJP, including Piyali Das - a BJP member from Sandeshkhali - have committed serious offences of forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy by exposing innocent women of Sandeshkhali for political gains."

The TMC lodged the complaint after the party shared purported videos in which a woman was heard saying, "we were deceived in signing on blank papers. We discovered later that rape complaints had been lodged in our names. This is a blatant lie."