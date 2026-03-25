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TMC files complaint with Election Commission against BJP's Dilip Ghosh

The TMC also alleged that the remarks were in violation of various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the model code of conduct.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:34 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:34 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCECDilip Ghosh

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