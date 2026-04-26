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TMC government not run from secretariat, but by party-sheltered criminals: PM Modi in Bengal

The PM said that only the BJP can form a government which will give justice and security to the people of the state.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 12:45 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 12:45 IST
BJPWest BengalNarendra ModiTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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