TMC government not run from secretariat, but by party-sheltered criminals: PM Modi in Bengal

<p>Arambag (West Bengal): Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-may-4-will-be-tmcs-expiry-date-bumper-voter-turnout-signals-regime-change-pm-modi-3978192">Narendra Modi </a>on Sunday alleged the TMC-led government in West Bengal is not run from the state secretariat but by the goons and criminals sheltered by the party.</p><p>Addressing his second poll rally of the day in the Haripal area of Arambag in Hooghly district, a day before the poll campaign ends, he said the TMC's "dependence on anti-social elements" to run the government's show often forces the Calcutta High Court or the Supreme Court to intervene and bring it back on track.</p><p>"The TMC's 'nirmam (cruel) sarkar' doesn't run from the Nabanna (state secretariat). It is run by goons and criminals, requiring the intervention of the high court and the country's apex court to bring the government back on track," Modi said.</p><p>He promised that the first Cabinet meeting of a BJP government in the state will give its nod to the implementation of the Centre's flagship health insurance programme, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.</p><p>Alleging that the credibility of the Mamata Banerjee administration "has fallen to zero", the prime minister claimed that only the BJP can form a government which will give justice and security to the people of the state.</p>.West Bengal Assembly 2026 | Out on hustings, Modi offers prayers at main shrine of Matua sect .<p>About the plight of potato farmers of the state, the prime minister claimed that the syndicate raj under the TMC government "buys the produce at a low price only to sell it at a higher price elsewhere".</p><p>Modi alleged that violent crimes against women reached an all-time high across the state during the TMC's rule as he accused the ruling party of "protecting the perpetrators of crimes, who roam freely".</p><p>"After May 4, when a BJP chief minister takes oath in Bengal, it will signal the end of syndicate raj, cut-money, and commission raj in the state," Modi said.</p><p>The prime minister pledged that the BJP will prioritise developing the Hooghly district as the country's industrial hub, once the BJP comes to power in Bengal, while alluding to industries shifting out of the district, including the relocation of the Tata Motors small car factory from Singur.</p>