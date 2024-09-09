TMC hails Supreme Court direction asking protesting doctors in West Bengal to resume work

"Protests can't be at the cost of duty."- Hon'ble Chief Justice of India We express our gratitude to #SupremeCourt for stepping in & directing doctors, who have been abstaining from their duties over the R G Kar tragedy, to return to work by 5 PM tomorrow. The ultimate duty of a doctor is to save lives, and this commitment cannot be compromised. We humbly urge them to abide by their sacred oath to care for those in need," the party posted on X.