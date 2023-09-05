TMC has one-third women MPs: Derek O'Brien takes a dig at BJP on Women's Reservation Bill

Amid the renewed debate on the Women's Reservation Bill, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien Tuesday said his party already has one third women MPs in Parliament, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has only 14 per cent women MPs.

There is a buzz in Lutyens locality about PM Narendra Modi bringing Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament Special Session. BJP has 14 percent women MPs, All India Trinamool Congress already has over 30 percent,' O'Brien said in a statement.