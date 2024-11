TMC hits a six in West Bengal: Sweeps by-polls, snatches one from BJP; R G Kar protests fail to impact voters

The bypolls were held in six constituencies — Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST) — following the resignation of MLAs who had vacated their assembly seats after securing victories in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.