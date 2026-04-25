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TMC invites PM to have meal for Rs 5 at Bengal govt-run Maa Canteen

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that the saffron party has declared war on the people by harassing the working population at large in the state.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsWest BengalNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsTrinamool Congresscanteen food

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