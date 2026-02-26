<p>The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent open letter to the people of West Bengal by releasing a sharply worded social media post styled as a mock “confession.”</p><p>Titled “My Candid Confession to the People of Bengal,” the TMC’s message mirrored the format and presentation of the Prime Minister’s February 23 letter. It used a similar layout and featured Modi’s photograph at the bottom, describing the post as “the letter Narendra Modi will never send you.”</p>.<p>In his original communication, Modi had said he was “heartbroken” by what he described as deception and distress faced by various sections of Bengal’s population under the Mamata Banerjee government. He appealed to voters to give the BJP an opportunity to serve the state, positioning the letter as a direct outreach ahead of the Assembly elections.</p><p>The TMC’s counter sought to challenge those claims. Framed as if written by the Prime Minister, the post accused the Centre of withholding funds meant for West Bengal and alleged that Bengalis were being targeted in states governed by the BJP.</p>.What's in a name? TMC, BJP trade barbs over whether Ramakrishna was 'Swami'.<p>The ruling party in Bengal also <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/mamata-alleges-conspiracy-to-remove-12-crore-voters-from-post-sir-electoral-rolls-in-bengal-3911913">criticised the Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise was rushed and politically motivated. It accused the BJP of using constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, to influence the electoral process. The post further claimed that the Prime Minister had not taken responsibility for deaths allegedly linked to the revision process.</p><p>The exchange marks an escalation in the political contest between the BJP and the TMC as both parties intensify outreach efforts in the run-up to the state polls. With campaign narratives increasingly moving online, social media platforms have become a key arena for messaging and counter-messaging between the two sides.</p>