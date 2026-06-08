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TMC leader Jahangir Khan arrested near India-Nepal border on extortion charges after days on the run

On May 26, the Calcutta High Court had removed interim protection granted to Khan, who has seven FIRs against him at Falta police station in South 24 Parganas district.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCextortionArrest

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