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TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta arrested at West Bengal's Raigachi on extortion charges

Dutta, the former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairman, was apprehended from his residence at Raigachi, a senior officer said.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 06:23 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 06:23 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCextortionSabyasachi Dutta

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