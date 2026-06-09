TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta arrested at West Bengal's Raigachi on extortion charges

<p>Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabyasachi-dutta">Sabyasachi Dutta</a> was arrested early on Tuesday from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, police said.</p>.<p>Dutta, the former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairman, was apprehended from his residence at Raigachi, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint by a businessman who had alleged that the former Bidhannagar mayor was involved in extortion activities, the police registered an FIR and arrested Dutta, he said.</p>.TMC leader Jahangir Khan arrested near India-Nepal border on extortion charges after days on the run.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC</a> leader had unsuccessfully contested the Barasat seat in the 2026 assembly elections.</p>.<p>Dutta had joined the BJP in 2019 and returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party a couple of years later.</p>.<p>His arrest came after former Bidhannagar MLA and minister in the TMC government, Sujit Bose, was incarcerated by the Enforcement Directorate in a civic body job scam case. </p>