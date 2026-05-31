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TMC legislators' meet cancelled as most MLAs skip; party says absence due to Abhishek attack fallout

Ghosh communicated twin decisions taken by the party to heighten protests against the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government over the next 48 hours.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeAbhishek Banerjeekalyan banerjee

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