<p>Kolkata: The TMC on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer against senior BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a>, alleging violation of the election <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/model-code-of-conduct">Model Code of Conduct</a> during a rally in South 24 Parganas.</p>.<p>In a letter to the poll authorities, the TMC alleged that Adhikari, who is contesting from the Nandigram and Bhabanipur Assembly constituencies and is also a star campaigner for the BJP, held a public meeting on April 20 at Sonakhali High School ground in South 24 Parganas in support of party candidate Tapan Dutta, flouting time regulations.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, while permission had been granted for the meeting with a stipulated end time of 1.30 pm, Adhikari’s helicopter reportedly landed at the venue at 3.10 pm, and the meeting continued till around 5 pm.</p>.<p>"By severely exceeding the allotted time for the meeting, Suvendu Adhikari, Tapan Dutta and other BJP members have violated the MCC and other extant instructions of the Election Commission of India," the letter stated.</p>.<p>The TMC further alleged that police and Central Armed Police Forces blocked adjoining roads during the programme, thereby disrupting a pre-approved party event of the state's ruling party.</p>.EC suspends 4 cops for alleged lapse during Suvendu Adhikari's nomination filing.<p>Such actions, the complaint said, amounted to "monopolisation of public spaces", which is prohibited under the MCC.</p>.<p>Citing provisions of the EC's manual on force deployment in elections, 2023, and the handbook for police observers, the party alleged that the conduct of the police and central forces was "partisan" and violated the principle of neutrality mandated during elections.</p>.<p>"Such partisan conduct by the administration and central forces, who are duty-bound to maintain peace and neutrality, raises serious questions regarding their impartiality," the letter added.</p>.<p>The TMC has urged the poll panel to take appropriate action against the BJP leaders and officials involved.</p>.<p>Adhikari could not be reached for comment.</p>