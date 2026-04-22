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TMC levels poll code violation charge against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

The TMC further alleged that police and Central Armed Police Forces blocked adjoining roads during the programme, thereby disrupting a pre-approved party event of the state's ruling party.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCSuvendu Adhikarimodel code of conduct

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