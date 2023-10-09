TMC lifts anti-Centre dharna, conditionally; warns of agitation from Nov 1 if demands not met

In a letter, submitted to the governor by the 30-member delegation, the party leadership raised three queries. First, if it was not true that over 21 lakh people, having worked in 2021-22 under the MGNREGA scheme, have not received their dues.

Second, if the payment is due despite compliances having been adhered to, then why have the wages been withheld by the Centre.

Third, given the applicable law, an additional interest also comes in as compensation, if payment is held beyond specified time-frame for the people who have worked. The delegation urged the governor to take up the matter with the Centre.

An update from Raj Bhavan mentioned that Governor Bose gave a “patient” hearing, and said that the issue will be taken up with the central government, and “whatever is required for the welfare of the people of Bengal will be done”.

TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, said that the governor attentively attended the delegation and promised to take up the matter with the Centre within 24 hours.

In return, the protesting leadership has decided to wait for an outcome till October-end.

On hearing that Governor Bose has left for Delhi – a sign of prompt reaction – after meeting the TMC delegation, Banerjee said that seniors in the party, as well as Mamata, have suggested that the courtesy be reciprocated. Hence, the dharna is being wound up.

Banerjee, however, warned that if an outcome, as demanded in the submission to governor, is not met by the end of the month, then the protest would resume again from November 1.

The upcoming protest, presumably a prolonged one, will be led by Mamata herself. Bengal will not surrender, Abhishek said.

An unfavourable response, or silence, will compel the party to announce a second agitation on October 31 evening, he added.