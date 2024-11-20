Home
TMC likely to table resolution opposing Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The TMC strongly opposed the central legislation, perceiving it as an encroachment on state rights and a move to marginalise minority communities.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 16:15 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 16:15 IST
