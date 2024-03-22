TMC lodges complaint against West Bengal Governor for interfering in poll process

"In such circumstances, we call upon you to restrain CV Ananda Bose from running a parallel electioneering system of so-called reporting of complaints and supervising the elections under the name and style of Log Sabha," the letter said.

It must be ensured that the governor is not allowed to interfere with the electioneering process and the powers and functions of the ECI, it added.

Bose had on Sunday launched a portal called 'Log Sabha' to listen to the grievances of voters and directly connect with them during the polls.

The portal allows citizens to send their communications, complaints, or suggestions directly to the governor via the dedicated email address.