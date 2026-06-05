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TMC loses control of municipality as chairman, 5 councillors join Congress

Mekhliganj Municipality, which has nine wards, was until recently controlled by the TMC, with eight councillors belonging to the party and one to the BJP.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 16:52 IST
India NewsCongressWest BengalTMCIndia Politics

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