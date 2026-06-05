TMC loses control of municipality as chairman, 5 councillors join Congress

<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC </a>suffered another setback on Friday as the chairman and five councillors of the Mekhliganj Municipality in Cooch Behar district quit the party and joined the Congress, handing control of the civic body to the opposition outfit.</p>.<p>The development in the northern part of the state comes amid continuing political turbulence within the TMC following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections at the hands of the BJP and a series of defections that have rattled the party's organisational structure across the state.</p>.Congress solo move sharpens TMC-BJP binary ahead of Bengal polls.<p>Mekhliganj Municipality, which has nine wards, was until recently controlled by the TMC, with eight councillors belonging to the party and one to the BJP.</p>.<p>With chairman Prabhat Patni and five other councillors switching sides, the Congress has now emerged as the majority force in the civic body, effectively wresting control of the municipality from the TMC.</p>.<p>One councillor, however, has indicated that he would continue to remain with the TMC.</p>.<p>Speaking after joining the Congress, Patni said more defections could follow.</p>.<p>"I joined the Congress from its Kolkata office. After I return to Mekhliganj, two more councillors will formally join the Congress," he claimed.</p>.<p>Explaining his decision to quit the TMC, Patni said the party had become consumed by internal conflicts, making it impossible to work for the people.</p>.TMC to move Calcutta High Court against Bengal Assembly Speaker's recognition of Ritabrata as LoP.<p>"It is no longer possible to fight from within the TMC. The party is busy with its internal battles. I joined the Congress to work for the development of the area and protect the interests of ordinary people," he said.</p>.<p>Patni also launched a sharp attack on the BJP, asserting that the Congress would lead the fight against the ruling party at the Centre.</p>.<p>"The BJP had promised 'fear out, trust in' before coming to power. But the situation today is different. We will have to fight the BJP under the banner of the Congress. People's livelihoods are under threat as hawkers are being evicted. These will be issues of our future movements," he said.</p>.<p>The chairman claimed he did not approach the TMC leadership before quitting because district leaders were themselves struggling to cope with the crisis and were not in a position to engage in meaningful discussions.</p>.<p>The defections assume significance as they come at a time when the TMC is battling a wave of internal dissent and desertions following its electoral rout.</p>.<p>In recent weeks, several local leaders and elected representatives across districts have either switched allegiance or publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the party leadership, fuelling concerns about the organisation's ability to retain its grassroots network.</p>.<p>Responding to the development, TMC Cooch Behar district vice-president Abdul Jalil Ahmed said he was yet to receive detailed information about the situation in Mekhliganj, but acknowledged that several leaders have been leaving the party following its poll defeat.</p>.TMC MLA Humayun Kabir threatens to float new party, vows to contest 50+ seats in 2026 polls.<p>"If someone wants to leave, it is difficult to stop them," Ahmed said.</p>.<p>The TMC came to power after fighting the Left Front for years, he said, adding that those leaving during the party's difficult phase could have waited a little longer and given the organisation a chance to recover.</p>.<p>The Congress, which has been seeking to rebuild its presence in north Bengal after years of political decline, is likely to view the development as a morale booster in a region that has increasingly witnessed multi-cornered contests involving the BJP, TMC and regional political forces.</p>.<p>For the TMC, the development is another reminder that the battle to retain its political base is now being fought not only in the Assembly and Parliament, but also in municipalities and local bodies across Bengal. </p>