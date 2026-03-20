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TMC makes 10 pledges in poll manifesto: 'Duare Chikitsa' camps, Rs 500 hike in Lakshmir Bhandar

Mamata Banerjee said these commitments would serve as the guiding map for the government once the TMC returns to power for a fourth consecutive term.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 12:42 IST
West BengalTMCMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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