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TMC meltdown continues: Lok Sabha member Kakoli Ghosh quits party posts

The TMC also continued to be targeted by police crackdowns that began soon after the change of regime.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 23:50 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 23:50 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCLok SabhaIndia Politics

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