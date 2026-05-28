TMC meltdown continues: Lok Sabha member Kakoli Ghosh quits party posts

<p>Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) continued its meltdown on Wednesday, only three weeks since the BJP trounced it in the West Bengal assembly elections and ousted it from power.</p>.<p>So far, over 100 of the party’s municipal councillors have resigned. On Wednesday, senior TMC parliamentarian Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar relinquished all organisational posts. </p>.30 lakh beneficiaries of TMC govt's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women ineligible: CM Adhikari.<p>The TMC also continued to be targeted by police crackdowns that began soon after the change of regime.</p>.<p>One of the party’s legislators, Dilip Mandal, was arrested in Odisha's Puri in connection with a video where he was allegedly seen and heard threatening BJP workers and supporters.</p>.<p>Over 80 TMC leaders and workers have been arrested across the state over the past few days in connection with allegations of corruption and involvement in political violence.</p>.<p>The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 11 arrested TMC heavyweight Sujit Bose, who was a minister in the erstwhile government led by Mamata Banerjee, in connection with a municipal recruitment scam. </p>.<p>Kakoli, who was among TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's most-trusted aides, resigned from all posts within the party just a day after she and six newly elected TMC legislators attended an administrative meeting convened by Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata in Bhabanipur in Kolkata in the Assembly elections and took over as the chief minister on May 9.</p>.<p>She has resigned from the post of the president of the TMC’s organisational unit in Barasat. She also publicly blamed the political consultancy firm, I-PAC, which was hired by the TMC, for the party's poll debacle.</p>.<p>Kakoli was elected to the Lok Sabha from Barasat in the North 24 Parganas district four times. She was recently replaced by Kalyan Banerjee, another TMC veteran, as the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>She had been appointed the chief whip in August 2025 after Kalyan's resignation in the wake of allegations of a lack of coordination among TMC parliamentarians.</p>.TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar quits Barasat district chief post, cites poll rout; takes swipe at I-PAC.<p>“I got the reward today for my loyalty over four decades,” she wrote on X the day she was replaced by Kalyan.</p>.<p>“There is little meaning in remaining in a position where one cannot stop the indecent conduct of an uncultured and rude parliamentarian of the party towards another woman parliamentarian, and where the support and empathy from the higher leadership are not forthcoming,” she wrote in a letter to the TMC state president Subrata Bakshi. </p>