TMC minister Akhil Giri threatens, verbally abuses woman official for removing encroachments

Kanthi (WB): West Bengal minister Akhil Giri was on Saturday seen threatening and verbally abusing a woman official of the state forest department and her team members after they removed encroachments from the department's land near Tajpur sea beach in Purba Medinipur district.

Giri, who is the Ramnagar MLA of the TMC, was flanked by locals as he was seen in videos telecast by television channels threatening the woman official, identified as Moumita Sahu, of "cutting down her stay" there.

The incident has sparked a controversy, with the TMC lambasting the minister for his behaviour and saying the party has no support for his remarks.