TMC MLA threatens to gherao junior doctors of Murshidabad Medical College

Expressing his resentment over the "attitude of some junior doctors of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital," Kabir, the Bharatpur MLA in Murshidabad district said, "They agitate and protest in airconditioned rooms while the masses suffer on streets."

"I have come to know that an FIR has been lodged against me for my previous comments against junior doctors who were on cease work earlier this month. I am not scared. Let them take out a rally of 1,000 people. If I am sent to jail for my comments, once I am released I will take 10,000 people to gherao the junior doctors," he told reporters on Saturday night.