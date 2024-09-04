TMC MLA's 'misbehaviour' with TTE in train: Railway likely to take legal steps; legislator makes counterclaim

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway on Wednesday said it is contemplating legal recourse against Trinamool Congress MLA Kanai Chandra Mondal for his alleged misbehaviour with a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) while travelling by a train.

The legislator, however, claimed that it was the TTE who misbehaved with him and he has lodged a complaint on the matter with railway authorities.

ER spokesperson Kausik Mitra said that the Nabagram MLA's companion did not have a proper ticket in her name and an altercation took place over the issue.