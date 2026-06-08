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TMC moves Calcutta HC against Assembly Speaker's decision to recognise Ritabrata as LoP

Seeking an urgent hearing, the TMC's lawyer stated before the court that the first session of the 18th West Bengal Assembly is scheduled to begin on June 18.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 12:15 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 12:15 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCcalcutta high court

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