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TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in primary school jobs scam case

The questioning would also cover the role of intermediaries and beneficiary entities flagged during forensic analysis.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 08:15 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 08:15 IST
India NewsWest BengalEDAbhishek Banerjee

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