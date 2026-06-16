TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's questioning by CID underway in 'inflammatory' statement case

<p>Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's questioning by the West Bengal CID is underway on Tuesday over his alleged inflammatory statements during the Assembly election campaigning.</p>.<p>Banerjee reached the CID headquarters 'Bhavani Bhavan' here shortly before noon.</p>.TMC rebels row | Abhishek misses meeting on 'short notice' as Speaker seeks hearing of both factions .<p>The TMC national general secretary had been grilled for long hours by the CID and ED on Sunday and Monday, in connection with the alleged forgery of MLAs' signatures and the alleged primary school job scam, respectively. Last Thursday, he was questioned by the CID in connection with the signature forgery case.</p>.<p>According to a top official of the state probe agency, a set of questions was prepared for the Diamond Harbour MP.</p>.<p>"He was also asked what the intention behind the inflammatory remarks he made during the election rallies was," the official said.</p>.<p>The CID sleuths, it was learnt, showed Banerjee the video grab of the meeting where he allegedly made the statement during the interrogation.</p>.<p>The entire interrogation session is being documented and videographed.</p>.<p>The FIR against Banerjee over his alleged inflammatory statements was lodged a month ago, based on a complaint filed by social activist Rajib Sarkar at Baguiati Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on May 5, a day after the assembly election results were declared.</p>.TMC rebels' transit party NCPI appoints Jyotiprakash Chatterji as chief; gen secy says he has 'no idea'.<p>It was alleged that the TMC national general secretary made provocative comments on post-poll violence and the vote counting process, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>The complainant also claimed that Banerjee's inflammatory comments were linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.</p>.<p>The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act, he said.</p>.<p>The complainant accused Banerjee of delivering inflammatory speeches during several election-related programmes between April 27 and May 3.</p>.<p>"He alleged that certain remarks made during public meetings were provocative in nature and had the potential to disturb public order and communal harmony," the police officer had said. </p>