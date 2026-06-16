Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's questioning by CID underway in 'inflammatory' statement case

The entire interrogation session is being documented and videographed.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 13:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 13:27 IST
India NewsTMCAbhishek BanerjeeCID

Follow us on :

Follow Us