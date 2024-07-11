TMC MP claims he received death threats over arrest of party leader

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MP Sougata Roy claimed he received a phone call in which the caller threatened to kill him if arrested party leader Jayant Singh was not released soon.

Singh, a TMC leader from the Ariadaha area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, is a prime suspect in a mob violence incident that occurred on June 30 and was arrested by the police last week.

Ariadaha comes under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency which Roy represents as a four-term MP.