TMC MP Dev spat with party colleague Kunal Ghosh over inauguration of dialysis facilities in Ghatal

The actor-turned-politician also urged Ghosh to "verify facts before commenting on social media." Ghosh, a former Rajya Sabha MP, replied, "It is clear from the pictures that an inauguration cannot occur twice with two different inaugurators. This is not cinema. While we, the foot soldiers, are combating toxicity and attacks, you are associating with those badmouthing the government under the guise of professional relations and courtesy." Dev referenced the ongoing protests related to the R G Kar issue and urged Ghosh not to worsen the situation with his comments.