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TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar quits Barasat district chief post, cites poll rout; takes swipe at I-PAC

The resignation by the four-time Barasat MP, considered part of TMC's old guard, comes days after she was removed as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 16:04 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCLok SabhaIndia Politics

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