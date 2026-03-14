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TMC not only insulted President Murmu, but also tribals and Constitution: PM Modi

The PM said the President had come to the state to participate in a Santhal tribal festival, but the programme was “mishandled” by the state government.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 13:09 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 13:09 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDroupadi MurmuTMC

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