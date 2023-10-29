TMC plundering West Bengal's resources, depriving people: BJP

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP told reporters in Purba Medinipur, "After Partha Chatterjee and Jyoti Priya Mallick, it remains to be seen which TMC leader will be investigated by the ED." "While the former education minister is in jail for depriving thousands of qualified candidates of teaching jobs, the former food minister has been arrested for cheating six crore people with rotten rice and wheat. We are now waiting for action against those involved in swindling crores of rupees of public health facilities," he said.