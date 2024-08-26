TMC protest rape threat to daughter of its general secretary

Kolkata: Already beleaguered by the outrage over the sexual assault and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Monday strongly reacted to a video, circulated online, showing a man protesting against the incident allegedly announcing a reward of Rs 10 crore for ‘raping’ the minor daughter of the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“To hurl rape threats at @abhishekaitc’s 11-year-old daughter is beyond depraved. What kind of evil is being nurtured in our society?” Sagarika Ghose, a TMC member in the Rajya Sabha, posted on X.

“Fight us politically with your filthy tricks. You have done it before. But today you have crossed the line. Stop threatening kids. No words (are) enough to condemn the gutter-level threats to our National General Secretary’s daughter. STOP THIS NOW,” Ghose’s colleague Derek O’Brien, another member of the Rajya Sabha, wrote on the social media platform.

The video shows a man talking to journalists during a march to protest against the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. He was apparently criticising the TMC supremo and the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement that the Government of West Bengal would pay Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved family of the deceased doctor.