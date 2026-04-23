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'TMC purchased our candidates': Humayun Kabir levels bribery charges against CM Mamata

Kabir also accused TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of indulging in large-scale appeasement of Hindus.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:14 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:14 IST
India NewspoliticsWest BengalTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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