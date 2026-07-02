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TMC rebel faction meets EC, Mamata camp questions poll body's decision to grant audience

Ritabrata Banerjee declined to disclose the documents submitted to the poll panel, but asserted that they 'abided by all rules' while conducting the June 22 organisational session.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeElection Commission

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