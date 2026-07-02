TMC rebel faction meets EC, Mamata camp questions poll body's decision to grant audience

<p>The Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> (TMC) on Thursday said that the full bench of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> (EC) gave it a 'patient hearing' on its claim over the party, and expressed hope that the poll panel would respond shortly.</p><p>On the other hand, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a>-led camp questioned the EC decision to grant an audience to the rebel faction, alleging that the meeting violated the poll body's own procedures.</p><p>Speaking to reporters after meeting CEC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gyanesh-kumar">Gyanesh Kumar</a> and the two Election Commissioners, Ritabrata said that the delegation had formally placed its case before the poll panel after informing it about the faction's special organisational session held in Kolkata on June 22.</p>.<p>He said, "The All India Trinamool Congress had a special session in Kolkata on June 22. Immediately after the session, we formally informed the Election Commission about it in writing. We also met the Election Commission in Kolkata and sought an appointment with the Election Commission of India."</p><p>"We are thankful that the full bench - the CEC and the other Election Commissioners - gave us a patient hearing today. We have made our points and once again thank the EC for hearing us patiently. We are hopeful that the EC will get back to us very shortly," he added.</p>.<p>Ritabrata declined to disclose the documents submitted to the poll panel, but asserted that they 'abided by all rules' while conducting the June 22 organisational session.</p>.<p>"I will not disclose what documents we have given, but our session took place abiding by all rules. We are very hopeful the Election Commission will contact us shortly," the rebel leader said.</p>.<p>He also reiterated the faction's claim that it represented the 'real' Trinamool Congress.</p>.<p>"We are the real TMC. More than two-thirds of the MLAs are with us. Corporators and municipal councillors are also with us," he said.</p>.Ritabrata Banerjee-led TMC rebel faction to meet EC, stake claim to party name, symbol and assets .<p>He added that informing the EC after holding an organisational session was part of the prescribed procedure and that the faction had already completed the process.</p>.<p>The meeting with the poll panel marked the latest development in the escalating battle for control of the Trinamool Congress, with the Ritabrata camp seeking recognition as the legitimate organisational and legislative wing of the party.</p>.<p>The rebel faction had last week submitted documents to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata and separately communicated with the EC, claiming to represent the original Trinamool Congress. </p><p>It has staked a claim over the party's name, twin-flower election symbol and organisational structure, contending that it enjoys the support of a majority of the party's legislators and office-bearers.</p>.<p>However, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction has questioned the dissidents' authority to represent the party before the EC, maintaining that they are not authorised signatories of the TMC.</p>.<p>Senior TMC leaders Saugata Roy and Sagarika Ghose claimed that only authorised signatories of a recognised political party could seek an appointment with the commission and said the party had not requested any such meeting.</p><p>Roy asked, "The Election Commission had informed all political parties that only authorised signatories can seek a meeting. The AITC did not ask for a meeting. On what basis did the Election Commission grant an appointment to a person expelled by the TMC?"</p><p>Ghose alleged that the commission was acting at the behest of the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.</p><p>"Only authorised signatories can request a meeting with the Election Commission's full bench. Today, a group led by a person expelled from the party has met the full bench. As per the commission's own rules, how did this group get the meeting?" she asked.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>