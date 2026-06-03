TMC rebel MLAs say want Mamata Banerjee as leader but won't accept Abhishek's authority

<p>Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress suffered a split on Wednesday as 58 of its 80 legislators elected Ritabrata Bandopadhyay as the leader of its legislative party, challenging the validity of the election of Sovandev Chattopadhyay to the same post on May 6. Ritabrata was expelled by Mamata Banerjee from TMC recently.</p><p>The split – the first in the 28-year-long history of the TMC – cast a shadow over the fate of the party, which crumbled over the past few weeks after losing power to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent assembly elections in the state. </p><p>As Ritabrata was granted the Leader of the Opposition status by Rathindra Bose, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the TMC leadership dissolved all committees of the party and its frontal organisation in West Bengal and vowed to strengthen its organisation to meet the future challenges.</p><p>The TMC is also losing control of several municipal councils across the state, with its councillors resigning or facing police action. Mamata gave her go-ahead to her close aide, Firhad Hakim, to quit the office of the mayor of Kolkata. Hakim had earlier asked for her permission to resign in view of the impasse in the Kolkata Municipal Council following the BJP’s landslide victory in the assembly elections and its ascent to power in the state.</p><p>“We are the real TMC in the Legislative Assembly,” Ritabrata told journalists after his plea for the status of the Leader of the Opposition, supported by 58 legislators, was accepted by the Speaker. He and other rebel TMC legislators, however, refrained from challenging the leadership of Mamata. “We would request her (Mamata) to guide us as the chief adviser to the legislative party,” said Ritabrata, who had joined the TMC after being expelled from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 2017.</p><p>Mamata, who had launched the TMC in January 1998 after breaking away from the Congress, was also referred to as the chairperson of the party in the letter the rebels submitted to the Speaker, informing him about the election of Ritabrata as the leader of the party’s legislative party. “Our leader is Mamata Banerjee, and we are all Trinamool Congress legislators,” Akhruzzaman, who was elected from Raghunathganj in Murshidabad, said.</p><p>Akhruzzaman was elected as the chief whip of the legislative party by the rebel legislators. Sandipan Saha, who was expelled with Ritabrata on Monday, and the party veterans -- Javed Ahmed Khan, Sandipan Saha, Sabina Yasmin and Shiuli Saha -- were appointed deputy leaders. The rebels included Samar Mukhopadhyay, Arup Roy, Rathin Ghosh, and Prasun Banerjee, all known as close and long-time associates of the TMC supremo.</p><p>The rebels reaffirmed their allegiance to Mamata, but also made it clear that they would no longer accept the authority of her nephew and the party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who, along with the political consultancy firm I-PAC, had already been blamed by a large number of party leaders across the state for the debacle in the assembly elections.</p><p>“As a responsible Opposition, we will protest against any wrongdoing by the BJP government, both inside and outside the Assembly, but will also support it in any good initiative for the people of the state,” said Ritabrata. The BJP, which already had 208 legislators in the 294-member Assembly, denied any role in the internal crisis within the TMC.</p><p>The move to stage the coup gained momentum after Ritabrata and Sandipan were expelled from the TMC on Monday after the chief minister of West Bengal’s new BJP government Suvendu Adhikari revealed that the duo had alleged that their signatures had been forged on a resolution the opposition party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had submitted to the Speaker of the state’s Assembly in support of the claim that veteran lawmaker Sovandev Chattopadhyay had been elected as the leader of the TMC legislative party and hence, should be recognised as the Leader of the Opposition.</p><p>The Criminal Investigation Department of the West Bengal police launched an investigation into the alleged signature forgery. </p>