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TMC rebel MLAs say want Mamata Banerjee as leader but won't accept Abhishek's authority

The move to stage the coup gained momentum after Ritabrata and Sandipan were expelled from the TMC on Monday.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 17:20 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeAbhishek Banerjee

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