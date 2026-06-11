TMC rebellion: Yusuf Pathan, Saayoni Ghosh, Shatrughan Sinha among the MPs rumoured to be in the list of rebels

<p>The crisis within the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> (TMC) has escalated further, with reports suggesting that 19 Lok Sabha MPs have aligned themselves with the party's rebel faction. Among the names reportedly featured on the list are Yusuf Pathan, Saayoni Ghosh and Shatrughan Sinha.</p><p>If the reported numbers hold, the dissident group would account for the two-thirds strength. The developments have intensified speculation that the party could be heading towards a vertical split.</p><p>According to reports, the MPs allegedly associated with the rebel camp include:</p><p>1. Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol) </p><p>2. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (Barasat)</p><p>3. Jagadish Chandra Basunia (Cooch Behar) </p><p>4. Khalilur Rahaman (Jangipur) </p><p>5. Yusuf Pathan (Baharampur) </p><p>6. Abu Taher Khan (Murshidabad) </p><p>7. Partha Bhowmick (Barrackpore) </p><p>8. Bapi Haldar (Mathurapur)</p><p>9. Saayoni Ghosh (Jadavpur)</p><p>10.Mala Roy (Kolkata South) </p><p>11.Mitali Bag (Arambagh) </p><p>12.Deepak Adhikari (Ghatal)</p><p>13. Kalipada Soren (Jhargram) </p><p>14. June Malia (Medinipur)</p><p>15. Arup Chakraborty (Bankura) </p><p>16. Sharmila Sarkar (Bardhaman East) </p><p>17. Asit Kumar Mal (Bolpur)</p><p>18. Satabdi Roy (Birbhum) and </p><p>19. Rachana Banerjee (Hooghly)</p>.'Real TMC not merging with Congress', says LoP Ritabrata Banerjee; Mamata's side on same page with dissidents.<p>Adding to the pressure, Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from party posts on May 27, claiming that a substantial section of TMC parliamentarians was ready to break away from Mamata Banerjee's leadership. She has since emerged as the leading face of the parliamentary revolt.</p><p>The TMC currently has 28 Lok Sabha seats, although one remains vacant following the death of Basirhat MP Haji Nurul Islam. If the reported rebellion materialises, Mamata Banerjee's support in the Lower House could shrink to just nine MPs.</p><p>Reports suggest the dissident lawmakers do not plan to resign from the TMC immediately or formally join the BJP. Instead, they are considering functioning as an independent parliamentary bloc while extending support to the NDA. This could help them avoid disqualification. </p><p>Reacting sharply to the developments, TMC MP Mahua Moitra labelled the rebels as "traitors". She argued that even if the dissidents secured the support of two-thirds of the parliamentary party, "which they have not", their only option "is to merge with BJP along with two-thirds of the political party".</p><p>The rebel MPs have reportedly informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about their intention to form a separate parliamentary group under the leadership of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. Reports also indicate that the faction may contend that Dastidar continues to be the TMC's chief whip in the Lok Sabha.</p><p>The political drama intensified after reports emerged that several rebel MPs met at the Delhi residence of senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav. Party insiders also claimed that around 20 MPs attended an informal gathering at an undisclosed location in the national capital late on Sunday night, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p>.DH Interview | 'Want to work in Assam, didn't quit TMC because Mamata lost': Sushmita Dev.<p>However, leaders loyal to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> have disputed the authenticity of the reported list of rebel MPs. Party sources maintained that Shatrughan Sinha and Deepak Adhikari remain with the original TMC and asserted that Adhikari had publicly reaffirmed his support for Banerjee.</p><p>The turbulence has also spread to the Rajya Sabha with three resignations so far, namely, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik who stepped down from their position.</p><p>The parliamentary rebellion comes on the heels of unrest within the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal Assembly</a>, creating what is being viewed as the most serious challenge to Banerjee's leadership since the party was founded nearly 28 years ago. </p><p>Political observers believe the twin rebellions could have far-reaching implications for the TMC's future both in West Bengal and in New Delhi.</p>