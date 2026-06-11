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TMC rebellion: Yusuf Pathan, Saayoni Ghosh, Shatrughan Sinha among the MPs rumoured to be in the list of rebels

Political observers believe the twin rebellions could have far-reaching implications for the TMC's future both in West Bengal and in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 08:02 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 08:02 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCLok SabhaRajya Sabha

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