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TMC rebels plan merger with little-known Nationalist Citizens Party that secured just 822 votes in 2023 Tripura polls

However, the rebels’ plans have found objections from Opposition MPs, including senior lawyer Kapil Sibal.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 02:46 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 02:37 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia Politicsrebels

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