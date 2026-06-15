TMC rebels plan merger with little-known Nationalist Citizens Party that secured just 822 votes in 2023 Tripura polls

<p>New Delhi: The 20-odd <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> rebels will get a new political identity in a 2022-born party – Nationalist Citizens Party of India – from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tripura">Tripura</a> that managed just 822 votes (0.03%) in two seats it contested in the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.</p>.<p>Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar will be merging with NCPI, a registered unrecognised party, which contested the 2023 Assembly elections but skipped the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.</p>.<p>Interestingly, Trinamool Congress that had forayed into Tripura as it planned to expand its political horizon nationally had got 22,316 votes (0,88%) fighting 28 seats. While the NCPI has registered, it remains an unrecognised party.</p>.<p>In the 2023 elections, its candidates Barheda Tripura had polled 536 votes in Chawmanu seat while Jehangir Ali, who fought Kailashaha but joined Congress after elections, managed 286 votes. </p>.<p><strong>An advertisement seeking objections to the party's registration in October 2022 showed Shewly Kundu as its chairperson. The address given as its headquarters was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal's</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/howrah">Howrah</a>.</strong></p>.'No merger': Congress, TMC say after Abhishek's meeting with Rahul; Mamata's Trinamool fights to survive.<p>However, the rebels’ plans have found objections from Opposition MPs, including senior lawyer Kapil Sibal.</p>.<p>“TMC rebels: will merge with Nationalist Citizens Party (NCP). Indian democracy has become the ‘theatre of the absurd’. A joke! The rebels of the TMC legislative party cannot merge with a political party; that can happen only if the TMC wishes to do so! Disqualify them!” Sibal posted on ‘X’.</p>.<p>In a letter to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/om-birla">Speaker Om Birla</a>, Trinamool National General Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee">Abhishek Banerjee </a>has also cited law to claim that there is no provision for the rebels to sit as a separate bloc. He urged Birla to consider Trinamool as a single party and hear them before taking any decision.</p>