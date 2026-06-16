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TMC rebels' transit party NCPI appoints Jyotiprakash Chatterji as chief; gen secy says he has 'no idea'

This comes a day after NCPI founder Shewli Kundu delcared that she had stepped down as the party chief, triggering speculation that Ghosh Dastidar herself had taken charge of the party.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsNCPI

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