TMC rebels' transit party NCPI appoints Jyotiprakash Chatterji as chief; gen secy says he has 'no idea'

<p>Jyotiprakash Chatterji has been named the new president of the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), which has been in the spotlight after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC </a>rebel Lok Sabha MPs merged with the party. The announcement was made by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a key face of the dissident camp.</p><p>This comes a day after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.comtags/ncpi">NCPI </a>founder Shewli Kundu delcared that she had stepped down as the party chief, triggering speculation that Ghosh Dastidar herself had taken charge of the party. However, not much is known about Chatterji, much like the party itself.</p>.Curious case of NCPI: As TMC rebels navigate anti-defection law, the house of Kundus is their political transit home.<p>NCPI general secretary, Shantanu Dey, told <em>PTI </em>that he had no information about the new president. "I don't know who Jyotiprakash Chatterji is. I have no idea what's happening with the NCPI, a party for which I worked so hard. I am glad that big leaders are joining us, but we have not been contacted by them so far. I am disheartened by the fact that we are being kept in the dark," Dey said.</p><p>It was only in 2023 that NCPI registered itself as a political party. Its address is listed in Election Commission of India (ECI) records as a building in Sankarail, Howrah district, West Bengal.</p><p>The party fielded four candidates in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections under the campaign "Reject political turncoats". </p><p>Of the four candidates, two contested on the party symbol, one as an Independent, while the nomination of the fourth was rejected.</p><p>According to the party's annual auditor's report submitted to the ECI for 2022-23, NCPI had a closing cash balance of Rs 75 after spending Rs 1.13 lakh out of the Rs 1,13,075 it received in donations from "well-wishers".</p>