TMC revolt: Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan among 19 rebel TMC MPs who sent their names to Lok Sabha Speaker's Office

According to Sources here is the list of 19 out of 20 TMC breakaway MPs that sent their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s Office on May 18th.



1. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

2. Satabdi Roy

3. Bapi Haldar

4. Dr. Sharmila Sarkar

5. Prasun Bandyopadhyay

6. Jagadish Barma Basunia

7. Asit… pic.twitter.com/MM2rPhYuaf