TMC revolt: Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan among 19 rebel TMC MPs who sent their names to Lok Sabha Speaker's Office

<p>Amid the ongoing tussle in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the names of 19 rebel MPs who sent their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s Office on May 18, came to the fore on Friday. </p><p>The list includes the names of Satabdi Roy, Saayoni Ghosh, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Yusuf Pathan, news agency <em>ANI</em> reported quoting sources. </p><p>Here is the list of 19 out of 20 TMC breakaway MPs that sent their names to the Speaker's office. </p><p>1. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar</p><p>2. Satabdi Roy</p><p>3. Bapi Haldar</p><p>4. Dr. Sharmila Sarkar </p><p>5. Prasun Bandyopadhyay</p><p>6. Jagadish Barma Basunia</p><p>7. Asit Kumar Mal</p><p>8. Arup Chakraborty</p><p>9. Rachna Banerjee</p><p>10. Saayoni Ghosh</p><p>11. Khalilur Rahaman</p><p>12. Abu Taher Khan</p><p>13. Yusuf Pathan</p><p>14. Mitali Bag</p><p>15. Mala Roy</p><p>16. Kalipada Soren </p><p>17. Deepak Adhikari </p><p>18. June Malia</p><p>19. Partha Bhowmick</p>.<p>The TMC is facing a crisis following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls and a rebellion that has significantly weakened its organisational and legislative strength. Last week, more than two-thirds of the party's MLAs -- 58 out of 80 -- broke away from the official TMC legislature party and secured recognition as the principal opposition bloc in the West Bengal Assembly under expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee. The rebel camp has since claimed that its strength has risen further.</p><p>The crisis later spread to Parliament, with rebel MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claiming the support of more than 20 Lok Sabha members.</p>