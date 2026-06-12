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TMC revolt: Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan among 19 rebel TMC MPs who sent their names to Lok Sabha Speaker's Office

The list includes the names of Satabdi Roy, Saayoni Ghosh, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Yusuf Pathan, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 03:08 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 03:04 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

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