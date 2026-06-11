TMC revolt: The importance of 'magic number' 19 explained

TMC rebels in West Bengal use the 'magic number' 19 to bypass anti-defection laws and challenge Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

Key points

• Anti-defection law The Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution prevents legislators from switching parties, but allows a two-thirds majority to merge with another party without penalty.

• Magic number 19 The TMC has 28 Lok Sabha MPs, so 19 represents two-thirds of the party's strength, enabling rebels to avoid disqualification if they act together.

• Rebel strategy Instead of resigning or joining the BJP, rebel MPs are forming a separate bloc to support the NDA, shielding themselves from anti-defection action.

• Rebel strength The rebel faction claims support from 20 MPs, though TMC sources dispute this, citing only 13 or 14 members in the dissident camp.