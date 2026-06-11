TMC revolt: The importance of 'magic number' 19 explained

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
TMC rebels in West Bengal use the 'magic number' 19 to bypass anti-defection laws and challenge Mamata Banerjee's leadership.
Key points
• Anti-defection law
The Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution prevents legislators from switching parties, but allows a two-thirds majority to merge with another party without penalty.
• Magic number 19
The TMC has 28 Lok Sabha MPs, so 19 represents two-thirds of the party's strength, enabling rebels to avoid disqualification if they act together.
• Rebel strategy
Instead of resigning or joining the BJP, rebel MPs are forming a separate bloc to support the NDA, shielding themselves from anti-defection action.
• Rebel strength
The rebel faction claims support from 20 MPs, though TMC sources dispute this, citing only 13 or 14 members in the dissident camp.
• Legal ambiguity
There is no provision in Indian law for a separate parliamentary bloc; rebels must either merge with another party or face disqualification.
Key statistics
28
Total TMC Lok Sabha MPs
19
Two-thirds threshold for TMC MPs
20
Claimed rebel MP support
13 or 14
Disputed rebel MP support
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 11 June 2026, 07:45 IST