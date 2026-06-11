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TMC revolt: The importance of 'magic number' 19 explained

What is the number game in Bengal and why is number 19 so important for the TMC rebel faction? The answer lies in the anti-defection law.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 07:45 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

TMC revolt: The importance of 'magic number' 19 explained

In one line
TMC rebels in West Bengal use the 'magic number' 19 to bypass anti-defection laws and challenge Mamata Banerjee's leadership.
Key points
Anti-defection law
The Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution prevents legislators from switching parties, but allows a two-thirds majority to merge with another party without penalty.
Magic number 19
The TMC has 28 Lok Sabha MPs, so 19 represents two-thirds of the party's strength, enabling rebels to avoid disqualification if they act together.
Rebel strategy
Instead of resigning or joining the BJP, rebel MPs are forming a separate bloc to support the NDA, shielding themselves from anti-defection action.
Rebel strength
The rebel faction claims support from 20 MPs, though TMC sources dispute this, citing only 13 or 14 members in the dissident camp.
Legal ambiguity
There is no provision in Indian law for a separate parliamentary bloc; rebels must either merge with another party or face disqualification.
Key statistics
28
Total TMC Lok Sabha MPs
19
Two-thirds threshold for TMC MPs
20
Claimed rebel MP support
13 or 14
Disputed rebel MP support
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 11 June 2026, 07:45 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCanti-defection lawExplainer

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