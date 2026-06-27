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TMC seeks Kolkata Police nod for Martyrs’ Day rally amid permission denial speculation

The July 21 Martyrs' Day rally traces its origins to 1993
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 15:17 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 15:17 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

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