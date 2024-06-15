TMC seeks meeting with SEBI chief to demand 'urgent investigation' into 'possible stock market manipulation'

New Delhi: The rise and fall of the stock market around the Lok Sabha election results is becoming a rallying point for the Opposition ahead of Parliament session with Trinamool Congress now seeking a meeting with market regulator SEBI’s chief to demand an “urgent investigation” into the “possible stock market manipulation” using “misleading exit polls”.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien wrote to SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Bach for a meeting with four party MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Sagarika Ghose, Pratima Mondal and Saket Gokhale on Tuesday to impress upon the SEBI to order a probe whether poll agencies had “manipulated” predictions to benefit themselves among other things.

They also want the investigation to see whether the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to people to invest in stocks claiming that the market will shoot up on June 4 was an “attempt to actively influence the markets”.

Some politicians who are now part of the NDA government, their spouses and families have made “massive profits” following spike in their stocks after the exit polls, O’Brien said adding that it should be investigated whether these leaders had any links with pollsters and connived in putting out “misleading” exit poll numbers.

O’Brien’s letter on Thursday follows Gokhale’s communications to SEBI on June 5 and 11 raising the issue of possible manipulation of the market using exit polls that did not match the actual results. Citing a media report, he also said some pollsters also conducted surveys for foreign investors and it is to be investigated whether they shared the actual predictions with them.