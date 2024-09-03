TMC students' wing suspends senior member over 'presence' in room after doctor murder

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said in a statement that Avik Dey, who is also a post-graduate trainee of SSKM Hospital, has been suspended from the organisation with immediate effect in the wake of 'certain allegations against him regarding the crime scene following the unfortunate incident at R G Kar'.