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TMC supremo Mamata questions security, hospital treatment after attack on Abhishek Banerjee

Mamata maintained that if the doctors had considered treatment and observation necessary, no external authority should have interfered with that decision.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 00:40 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 00:40 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeAbhishek Banerjee

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